Nintendo Switch is updated to version 13.0.0: Bluetooth headphones and more news

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has released the update 13.0.0 from Nintendo Switch. Hybrid console players, regardless of model, can now download this new firmware version; whose main novelty is the possibility of connect a Bluetooth headset and thus take advantage of this technology (Bluetooth 4.1). It may interest you: Nintendo Switch price drops...

Nintendo Life

Switch Firmware Update 13.0.0 Speeds Up Game Boot Times

Nintendo's firmware update 13.0.0 had the headline feature of adding support for Bluetooth devices, which was overdue but nonetheless welcome. It did some other work too, however, such as an 'Update Dock' option for the OLED model equivalents, effectively ensuring support of the LAN port that'll be introduced in the new model.
