Dune: In what order to read all the books in the series?

We are about to happen one of the most anticipated cinematic moments of 2021. Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s new film (Blade Runner 2042, The Arrival) has been one of the most repeated names of the last year for three reasons. The first, its high expectation since it was announced with a luxury cast; the second, a delay of a whole year as a result of COVID-19; the third, that at film festivals it is classified as an essential event for science fiction lovers. Before its premiere in Spain on September 17 in Spain (October 22 in the United States), we tell you in what order to read all the books in the series.