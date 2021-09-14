CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradox CEO acknowledges his "inappropriate behavior" with an employee

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s only been a few weeks since the Paradox Interactive co-founder, Fredrik Wester, has taken over as CEO following Ebba Ljungerud’s resignation, but the new boss has already had to publicly apologize. In the heat of accusations of harassment, gender discrimination and bullying within the company, Wester has acknowledged an incident in which he behaved in an “inappropriate” way with an employee.

Paradox CEO's published a statement on inappropriate treatment of employees relates to a case involving him personally. Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester has spoken out on accusations of mistreatment of employees at the company. Unexpectedly, he posted a statement on Twitter (the original is non-public, but a copy can be found here), in which he addressed himself and an event from 2018. In the same year, he stepped down from the chairman's seat in favor of Ebba Ljungerud.
Employee recognition has been an extremely important element throughout enterprises, and it has grown immensely in popularity throughout business models in recent years. Acknowledging when employees have done a job well may sound like a simple element that will not have much effect; however, it is an extremely useful tool to both boost employee morale as well as improve productivity throughout your office.
Between the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts to improve diversity in the workplace, the conversation about employees' relationships with the companies they work for has amped up over the last several years.
Brendan Eich moved up from the CTO position to CEO of Mozilla earlier this month, but it took less than a week for him to go out after being targeted by an employee firestorm caused by his support of Proposition 8.
Stephen Maynard joined the Goodwill Industries team in May, but he had no idea that a few months later he would be recognized for his personality and given the opportunity to be CEO for a day.
Twitter announced Monday it will pay $809 million to settle a 2016 lawsuit alleging members of the social network's leadership, including founder Jack Dorsey, provided misleading information to investors about slowing user growth.
A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife.
You may have seen stories online or social media posts claiming Ivermectin is some kind of a wonder drug that stops COVID-19.
New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events.
Facebook CTO Mike "Schrep" Schroepfer will resign from the post sometime in 2022, after 13 years leading technology operations for the biggest social media company in the world.
How much confidence do you have in big businesses? What about small businesses?
