Paradox CEO acknowledges his "inappropriate behavior" with an employee

The transformation has been a key element throughout the 21st century, as numerous changes have occurred all throughout the globe across a myriad of facets. One of the greatest changes that our world has seen throughout recent years has been the transformation of the economy. Our economy has grown leaps and bounds, and in 2021, there is a myriad of driving forces further transforming the economy. One of the many factors that has changed has been the transformation throughout workplace culture. Workplace cultures and environments have been altered in recent years, and one of the most imperative changes has come from employee recognition. Employee recognition has been an extremely important element throughout enterprises, and it has grown immensely in popularity throughout business models in recent years. Acknowledging when employees have done a job well may sound like a simple element that will not have much effect; however, it is an extremely useful tool to both boost employee morale as well as improve productivity throughout your office. While there are certainly a multitude of ways that your enterprise can institute this process throughout your company, it is critical to learn about the effectiveness of this tool and understanding how you can do it effectively in practice.

