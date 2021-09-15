CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

All 2A-2 teams ranked

 5 days ago

Class 2A, District 2 continues to fill up with rated football programs, as the latest Associated Press poll has all six teams in the Top-10 — including five in the Top-5. Unbeaten Clarion-Goldfield/Dows joined the rankings on Tuesday, checking in at No. 10 in 2A. The Cowboys (3-0 overall) are on a list which already includes defending state champion O-A/BC-IG (No. 1), Spirit Lake (No. 2), Southeast Valley (No. 3), Estherville-Lincoln Central (No. 4), Estherville-Lincoln Central (No. 4) and Pocahontas Area (No. 5).

