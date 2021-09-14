Waldorf announces the M wavetable synthesizer

Take advantage of all that hardware synths have to offer by using one as an external effects processor. We show you how with IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro and Ableton Live. If you have hardware synthesizers, you’re likely getting a lot of musical use out of them. But are you taking advantage of everything they have to offer? Quite a few modern synths not only have excellent effects built-in but they have audio in ports. This means they can be used with other gear or even audio from your DAW. And, once captured into audio, they can be further processed and creatively mangled.

