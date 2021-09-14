CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf announces the M wavetable synthesizer

By Marc van den Hurk
Cover picture for the articleWaldorf Music is proud to announce availability of its roots-returning M — bringing back classic Microwave and ‘modern’ Microwave II tone generation as a new-generation classic hybrid wavetable synthesizer with an analogue lowpass 24dB/Oct VCF (Voltage Controlled Filter) with resonance and analogue saturation feature, true stereo analogue VCA (Voltage Controlled Amplifier) with panning option, and much more to explore in a desktop-friendly form factor featuring a wide range of unique sounds.

