Tigers win battle of 'pens with Hill's walk-off

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- Derek Hill churned out the RBI hit the Tigers had been trying to get all Tuesday night, an 11th-inning walk-off gapper. And then he kept going. It was an admittedly odd scene, a walk-off double that wasn’t a ground-rule hit. While Victor Reyes dashed home with the only run of the game in the Tigers’ 1-0 win over the Brewers at Comerica Park, Hill dashed around first and kept going, sliding headfirst into second base ahead of Lorenzo Cain’s throw.

www.mlb.com

MLB

Hill (left knee) wheeled off field in Tigers' win

The Tigers left Tropicana Field on Friday night with a sour taste in their mouths after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth and falling to the Rays in extras. They left much the same way on Saturday evening, but the 4-3 win had nothing to do with it: Detroit lost Derek Hill to a left knee injury sustained in the fifth inning during an ugly on-field collision.
MLB
Detroit News

Tigers edge Brewers 1-0 on Derek Hill's walk-off double in 11th inning

Detroit — The dueling Peraltas portion of the festivities at Comerica Park Tuesday night ended in a mark-less draw before Mother Nature intervened. The Milwaukee Brewers’ Freddy Peralta and Tigers’ Wily Peralta — who spent the first six years of his career with the Brewers and left the year before Freddy arrived — put up one zero after another for six innings.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Tigers 8, Rays 7: Robbie Grossman with the literal walk off winner

A tense, fast-paced, low scoring game completely flipped its script in the late innings on Sunday. Neither bullpen covered themselves in glory, but the Tigers put together a rally in the 11th, loaded the bases, and won when Robbie Grossman drew a walk for his fourth walkoff of the season.
MLB
ESPN

Hill hits game-winning double in 11th, Tigers beat Brewers

DETROIT -- — Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning, giving the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night and snapping the Brewers' five-game win streak. After the game, Hill had to try to explain to his teammates why he had slid into...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
