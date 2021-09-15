Tigers win battle of 'pens with Hill's walk-off
DETROIT -- Derek Hill churned out the RBI hit the Tigers had been trying to get all Tuesday night, an 11th-inning walk-off gapper. And then he kept going. It was an admittedly odd scene, a walk-off double that wasn’t a ground-rule hit. While Victor Reyes dashed home with the only run of the game in the Tigers’ 1-0 win over the Brewers at Comerica Park, Hill dashed around first and kept going, sliding headfirst into second base ahead of Lorenzo Cain’s throw.www.mlb.com
