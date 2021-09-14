CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why perfectionism can be a detriment to a company

By Mark Pentecost
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a C-level executive, you’re always pushing yourself to do your best for your investors, your customers, and your team. There is constant pressure to innovate and strive for perfection. Surprisingly, perfectionism can actually be detrimental to your team’s success. Believe it or not, being a perfectionist doesn’t help you...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crain's Chicago Business

Can your company live long and prosper?

Apple went from selling desktop computers to iPods to iPhones. Amazon started with books, morphed into the “everything store” and makes a tremendous amount of money with Amazon Web Services, a totally different type of business. Alphabet, Google’s parent, has another division focused on new businesses to supplement and replace ad revenue: Other Bets.
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

10 employee benefits that can set a company apart as a great workplace

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. The corporate world has changed in many ways throughout the last decade or two — and that change has certainly been accelerated in the last 18 months. Employees today expect different benefits than those who entered the workplace even 10 to 20 years ago, and companies that want to retain top talent must ensure that they’re aware of what’s expected.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

A Website Design Can Make Or Break A Company

Originally Posted On: https://copytactics.com/website-design-make-break. It is very important to have a professional website in order to make itself known and promote its activity to your customers. Creating a professional website is not easy. In general, it requires the intervention of a web agency. This allows the new business to obtain...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfectionism
bizjournals

Orlando-based BaseballCloud acquires optical tracking company Yakkertech

Orlando-based BaseballCloud, whose software allows baseball coaches and players to use their performance metrics, has acquired Yakkertech, an optical tracking solution in Michigan. The multimillion-dollar deal will allow the two firms to expand their reach to all levels of baseball and softball, and aims to enhance the overall experience for...
MLB
lanereport.com

Marketing: Why You Need to Market Your Company – To Your Employees

Not long ago, I was enjoying a drink with several friends, including a restaurant owner, a retail store owner and a C-level exec with a prominent company. They were all lamenting about how “they can’t find good employees … nobody will apply … they’re not loyal … they won’t come back after being laid off …they won’t stay after being trained… etc.”
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How Cybersecurity Companies Can Diversify Their Hiring Approach

Cybersecurity is a fast-paced career option for anyone who loves a challenge and the thrill of problem-solving. According to data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statics (BLS), the demand for cybersecurity jobs, including information security analysts, individual contributors, and technical cybersecurity positions, is projected to increase by 31 percent over the next 10 years.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

How Your Company Can Respond to Employee Activism

Welcome to Inc.'s Planet Purpose podcast--where we examine how companies can focus on their purpose and transform their brands. Join co-hosts Scott Goodson, Yolanda White, and Chip Walker as they put purpose-driven companies under the microscope while offering insights and analysis. On this week's episode:. Using Purpose to Engage with...
ADVOCACY
Inc.com

These Are the Best Companies for Remote Workers--and Why

As companies compete for talent in the new era of remote work, flexible schedules are table stakes. That's according to a global ranking of the best workplaces for remote workers released this week by Quartz and research firm Best Companies Group. The ranking is divided into three lists: large companies...
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

How to Move Past Perfectionism and Realize Your True Creative Potential

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Early on in my career, getting past perfectionism was a struggle. I told myself that to succeed, I had to be perfect. And perfect isn’t easy: An hour or more spent in hair and makeup, nailing the “look” in styling, adjusting lighting, utilizing special effects, casting body doubles — the list goes on.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Human resources tech firm Clovers raises $15 million

A startup with dual headquarters in Los Angeles and Nashville has a fresh round of capital. Human resources tech firm Clovers has secured a $15 million round of funding, according to a news release, led by venture capital firms Greycroft and Alpha Edison. Crosslink Capital, Acadian Ventures, Fika Ventures and Act One Ventures also participated in the investment.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Dallas-based restaurant company plans for aggressive franchise growth

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Consolidated Restaurant Operations, the parent company of restaurant brands El Chico, Cantina Laredo, III Forks, Luckys and Silver Fox, focused on surviving. The company was forced to close four franchise locations during the pandemic and did what it could to consolidate both...
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

How ReWire is helping a Latham manufacturer land more public sector work

ReWire Energy has entered into a new partnership with the Latham manufacturer Tire Conversion Technologies that fits into the firm's pivot earlier this year to focus more on state contracting work. The new partnership names Saratoga Springs' ReWire as Tire Conversion’s exclusive distributor for New York state public sector customers,...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

How this startup uses blockchain to issue 'tamperproof' Covid-19 test results

Miami-based diagnostic lab GenoSur is teaming up with blockchain biometric startup GenoBank.io to protect Covid-19 test results from fraud. The partnership will enable GenoSur to certify the results of Covid-19 tests using blockchain technology and cryptographic signatures, said Head of Business Development Camilo Padron. Instead of issuing PDF results that can be easily manipulated on platforms like Photoshop, the collaboration will create Covid-19 negative test certifications stored on a public blockchain that can be verified via a QR code.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Tech Titans unveils its 2021 award finalists

Tech Titans is looking to highlight the companies it considers among the "elite" of North Texas technology. After putting out a call for nominations in June, the local tech trade organization – one of the largest in Texas with more than 300 member companies representing about 250,000 employees – has unveiled its lineup of finalists for its annual Tech Titans Awards.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Amalgamated Bank of Chicago acquired for $98.1 million

Two banks with extremely similar names are involved in a $98.1 million acquisition: Amalgamated Financial Corp. of New York City said it's buying Amalgamated Bank of Chicago. The New York company is not directly related to the Chicago company. The similarities date back nearly a century, when Amalgamated Bank of...
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

North Carolina jobs pipeline approaches nearly $100B in potential investments (Gallery)

Nearly 75,000 jobs – that’s what’s currently on the line for economic developers in North Carolina. Chris Chung, CEO of the state’s top recruitment organization, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, said his team was working on 236 active recruitment and expansion projects. That’s six more than a month...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy