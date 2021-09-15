CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock UK - live: Game PS5 bundles sell out – here’s who could restock next

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Update: The PS5 sells out at Game. It could drop at Amazon today. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. September has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio and ShopTo and Currys PC World all in the first week. We’ve also seen drops at BT and Smyths Toys, and yesterday, we had some hefty drops at Game, Very and Argos. What’s next?

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Can you play PS4 games on PS5?

You sure can! The overwhelming majority of the PS4 games you own are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console.

If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play any PS4 discs you own. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite PS4 games, and most of them have dropped in price since the PS5 came out.

From story-led games to online co-op adventures, we’ve found the best PS4 games of 2021 to play now, including ‘God of War’ and ‘Resident Evil’

Alex Lee15 September 2021 12:40

Where the heck is the Amazon PS5 drop?

It’s been over a month since Amazon last had a restock and, looking at the time, it’s unlikely that the retailer is going to restock again today. The latest we’ve ever seen new PS5 consoles drop on the company’s website is 10:45am, so we’ve scratched it off our list for now.

We’re not sure what’s up with Amazon, but it’s very peculiar for it to go this long without restocking the PS5 console. We don’t expect it to drop on Thursday or Friday, so next week becomes the new likely restock period. Don’t let us down, Amazon.

Alex Lee15 September 2021 11:50

What’s in the new PS5 software update?

It’s a great time to have just bagged a PS5 from Game (if you did just manage to get one, that is). The new PS5 software update is released today and oh boy, is it a big one.

There are UX improvements, social experience improvements, 3D audio support for built-in speakers and, finally, SSD expansion. You can read about the new update in Sony’s PS5 blog post.

Alex Lee15 September 2021 11:05

Is ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ PS5 still coming out this year?

(Amazon)

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be one of the best games of 2020. But when it came out, it was just a hot mess. Technical issues plagued the game, and it didn’t play well on the PS4, leading to it being taken off Sony’s PlayStation Store altogether. The game returned to the store in June and in early July Adam Kiciński, the CD Projekt Red CEO, said that the game had reached a satisfactory level in terms of stability.

In a June earnings call, Kiciński said that a PS5 version of the game was still going to be reissued this year, but in early September, this was thrown into doubt when VP of business development Michał Nowakowski said that this could be pushed back further.

“The target is to release the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year,” he said. “At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change.”

Alex Lee15 September 2021 10:30

Game PS5 bundles sell out

That was a pretty lengthy drop for one made out of cancelled orders. The PS5 is now sold out at Game, having lasted just shy of an hour. We hope some of you managed to buy the console. If not, we’re still expecting more drops to land today and the rest of this week. Keep your eyes peeled on the blog for more updates.

Alex Lee15 September 2021 10:13

Best PS5 games

(Insomniac Games)

If you managed to secure a console at Game and need content to play on your beautiful new machine, look no further than our round-up of the best PS5 games.

One of our favourites is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which earned the title of best action game in our round-up. Our reviewer said that it “refines the original’s formula” and that it’s a “streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”

Have a look at our other favourite PS5 games below:

Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, from Astro’s Playroom to Resident Evil Village

Alex Lee15 September 2021 10:05

Why is the PS5 digital edition console harder to find than the disc edition?

(iStock/The Independent)

As with yesterday’s Game drop, there aren’t any digital edition consoles available this time round, continuing the status quo of the digital edition being harder to buy than the disc edition console.

It’s pretty much been this way ever since the console was first released back in November. When the console first came out, retailers were allocated around 25 per cent digital edition consoles and 75 per cent disc edition console. We don’t know if the situation has changed since then, but we still see fewer digital edition consoles dropping than disc edition consoles.

Retailers themselves might also prefer to order in the disc edition console over digital – they cost more (£449.99) for one, and they can bundle it with physical games to charge a premium.

There are still some bundles left at Game.

Alex Lee15 September 2021 09:43

Game PS5 stock is live (again)

The PS5 is back in stock at Game! The bundles available are most likely cancelled orders from the drop yesterday, so we expect them to go fast.

The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).

Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle, which includes a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense controller (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).

Alex Lee15 September 2021 09:04

When was the last Currys PC World PS5 drop?

Currys PC World hasn’t had a general sale drop since March, when it first started the PS5 VIP pass draw. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s essentially a raffle system in which Currys would dish out codes that people could redeem in their local store to buy a console,

Currys had a surprise in-store restock at the end of August, with people managing to buy a bundle from roughly 80 different stores. It last sent out new VIP codes at the start of September. Sadly, the pass draw has been closed to new entrants since June, so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you didn’t sign up in time.

Alex Lee15 September 2021 08:54

What time could Amazon PS5 consoles drop?

(The Independent)

Amazon is one of the retailers rumoured to drop stock this morning and its avalanche of consoles could arrive anytime now. It’s been absolutely ages since Amazon last had a drop on 11 August, which is pretty unusual for the online retail juggernaut.

Since July, you’ve had to be a Prime subscriber to buy a PS5 from the online retailer. If you aren’t one, we’d suggest signing up for a 30-day free trial. Amazon usually updates its product description page with a note about Prime exclusivity prior to a drop, so watch out for that. If it does drop today, expect it sometime between 8:30am and 10am.

Alex Lee15 September 2021 08:39

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

