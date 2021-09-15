CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Rainfall Lingers for Our Wednesday

By Cameron Hopman
wevv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and storms area likelihood overnight and during the first half of our Wednesday. A cold front slowly inching southeastward across the Midwest will reach the Tri-State during the predawn hours Wednesday; as it interacts with the mild air and high humidity lingering across the region, the cold front will produce additional shower and thunderstorm activity. The Strom Prediction Center has maintained its threat for Severe Weather for the areas north of Evansville, though any threat will subside by daybreak. If we do see a strong or even potentially Severe storm overnight, the greatest threats will be strong winds and torrential rains.

www.wevv.com

