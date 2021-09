Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has backed Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp to play for England. Skipp spent last season on-loan with Norwich. Farke said, “He should perhaps speak himself how important last season's step was in his career. All I know is he deserves all the praise and all my fingers are crossed for him. I think if he develops as he is doing then he will have a great career.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO