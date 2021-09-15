CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Both North and South Korea fire ballistic missiles as tensions rise on peninsula

By Jake Kwon, Gawon Bae, Brad Lendon
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Both North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles on Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions exponentially in what was already one of the most volatile regions on the planet.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 8

MasterCarter
20d ago

Well, at the white house the lights are on but nobody's home....

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Independent

Tensions flare as Chinese flights near Taiwan intensify

With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been showing a new intensity and military sophistication as it steps up its harassment of the island it claims as its own and asserts its territorial ambitions in the region. China's People's Liberation Army flew 56 planes in international airspace off the southwest coast of Taiwan on Monday, setting a new record and capping four days of sustained pressure involving 149 flights. The actions came as China, with growing diplomatic and military power, faces greater pushback from countries in the region and as Taiwan pleads...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

Japan s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed they will work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, who was elected by Parliament and sworn in Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island Senkaku which China also claims and has escalated coast guard activity in the area.Biden provided “a strong statement about U.S. commitment for the defense of Japan, including...
POLITICS
Fox News

North and South Korea restore communications amid missile strikes

North and South Korea have reportedly restored a stalled communication channel three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks. Seoul’s Unification Ministry reported that liaison officials from the two countries exchanged messages over a...
WORLD
WREG

Japan’s parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Fumio Kishida, a former moderate turned hawk, as prime minister. He’ll face an economy battered by the pandemic, security threats from China and North Korea and leadership of a political party whose popularity is sagging ahead of a fast-approaching crucial national election. With his party and its […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia says it has fired hypersonic missile from submarine for first time

Russia says it has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile from a submarine for the first time.The defence ministry said on Monday the weapon was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea, off the northwest coast of the country."The testfiring of the Tsirkon missile from a nuclear submarine was deemed successful," the ministry said in a statement.Low-quality video footage released by the ministry showed the missile shooting upwards from a submarine, its glare lighting up the night sky and illuminating the water's surface.The launch marked Tsirkon's first from a submarine.It previously has been...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Yoshihide Suga
CNBC

North and South Korea restore hotline despite Pyongyang's missile tests

South Korea says the two Koreas have restored a stalled communication channel after weeks of a hiatus in a small reconciliation step. Monday's restoration of an inter-Korean hotline came three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks.
WORLD
New York Post

North Korea test-fires fourth missile in a month

North Korea said Friday that it just test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile — its second weapons launch this week and at least the fourth in a month. A photo in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed the country’s latest missile ascending into the sky from a launch vehicle late Thursday.
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile

North Korea said on Friday it launched a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile – the latest in a series of weapon tests. It is the country’s fourth missile launch this year, even though it has expressed willingness to thaw relations with South Korea. North Korea tested the anti-aircraft missile for multi-purpose weapon...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South Korea#North Korea#Ballistic Missiles#Coast Guard#Slbm#Ap#South Korean#Kcna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
The Independent

Global conflict over Taiwan ‘may be triggered at any time’, warns Chinese state media

Chinese state media has warned that the threat of war is “real” and that it “may be triggered at any time”, as relations between China and Taiwan worsened and military tensions between the two countries escalated to their highest in more than 40 years.The editorial in China’s state-backed Global Times newspaper came as China scaled up its military intimidation of the island nation of Taiwan. On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth straight day of intrusions...
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

668K+
Followers
103K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy