In Other News: Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters; Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday

dailycitizen.news
 5 days ago

First, some blamed the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol on left-wing antifa antagonists, a theory quickly debunked. Then came comparisons of the rioters to peaceful protesters or even tourists. Now, allies of former President Donald Trump are calling those charged in the Capitol riot “political prisoners," a stunning effort to revise the narrative of that deadly day. The brazen rhetoric ahead of a rally planned for Saturday at the Capitol is the latest attempt to explain away the horrific assault and obscure what played out for all the world to see: rioters loyal to the then-president storming the building, battling police and trying to stop Congress from certifying the election of Democrat Joe Biden. “Some people are calling it Jan. 6 trutherism — they’re rewriting the narrative to make it seem like Jan. 6 was no big deal, and it was a damn big deal, and an attack on our democracy,” said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, who studies extremist movements. All told, the attempted whitewashing of the Jan. 6 attack threatens to further divide an already polarized nation that finds itself drifting from what had been common facts and a shared commitment to civic order toward an unsettling new normal.

www.dailycitizen.news

mediaite.com

‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
PROTESTS
International Business Times

'Biggest' Pro-Trump Rally Expected 10,000 People, Only 300 Showed Up

A pro-Trump rally expected to have at least 10,000 attendees drew less than 500 people in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, on Friday. The “We the People Reunion” rally was promoted to be the “biggest patriot rally of the year.” It was also set to host several conservative speakers, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, American author Candance Owens and Pastor Greg Locke, who had previously admitted to being at the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
New York Post

General Milley told Trump the George Floyd protests were no big deal

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley dismissed the George Floyd riots as “penny packet protests” — insisting they weren’t an insurrection because the mobs only “used spray paint,” according to a new book. The under-fire general — accused of going behind President Donald Trump’s back to contact...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Capitol rally live: Justice for J6 rally sees small turnout, heavy police presence

Washington, DC is hunkered down in advance of a protest on behalf of people arrested for their alleged part in the US Capitol insurrection at the start of this year. The “Justice for J6” rally, organised by a onetime Trump campaign staffer, is ostensibly a protest against the “persecution” of the 600-plus people who have been taken into custody. It is seen by some as part of a broader right-wing attempt to rewrite the narrative of the attack on the Capitol as a mostly peaceful incident, with the participants reframed as simply naive citizens earnestly concerned about the 2020 election.
PROTESTS
dailycitizen.news

Constitution Week 2021 to be observed

Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document. Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17-23. This is the 234th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution, the most influential legal document in existence. The Constitution stands as a testament to the hard...
DALTON, GA
dailycitizen.news

Resettlement agencies, partners challenged with sudden influx of Afghan evacuees

ATLANTA — Agencies tasked with resettling Afghan refugees in Georgia and throughout the South are overwhelmed but are stepping up to the challenge, finding homes for hundreds. When American soldiers began pulling out of Afghanistan last year, the impending terror that followed at the hands of the Taliban was something...
ATLANTA, GA
AFP

Sparse attendance at rally in support of US Capitol rioters

A few hundred protesters turned up Saturday in Washington to rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, but they were outnumbered by a robust security presence and journalists. Police who were caught on the back foot by the deadly riot on Capitol Hill took no chances this time: they used a security fence around the Capitol complex, police in riot gear and rows of armored trucks to keep the peace. Organizers of the "Justice for J6" rally -- who said they wanted to draw attention to those held over the riot who did not commit violent offenses -- had received a permit for 700 people to gather near the Capitol's reflecting pool, but far fewer showed up. Chants of "Let them go!" rose from the demonstrators as speakers took to the podium to decry what they called President Joe Biden's administration detention of "political prisoners."
PROTESTS

