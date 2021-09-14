CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Usain Bolt “Country Yutes” Debut Album Is Out Now

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsain Bolt and his debut album “Country Yutes” through his label A-Team Lifestyle Records / UnitedMasters is out now. As Usain takes on the role of deejay/ vibes curator, his best friend Nugent “NJ” Walker leads with vocals. Usain released three Dancehall mixtapes in “Olympe Rose Riddim, Immortal Riddim, and Clockwork Riddim,” with many of the genres most established deejays and rising stars. But Usain didn’t want to stop there. When the pandemic happened and Usain was stuck on the beautiful island of Jamaica, he and NJ took on the pursuit of producing a full Reggae/ Dancehall Album.

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
mixmag.net

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now via N.A.A.F.I. Garnering critical acclaim for their previous work, Angel-Ho is bravely communicating the complexities of queerness in an African setting, aiming to challenge the conventions of gender and sexuality through audio-visual performance. Read this next: Taahliah's fearless creativity fuses...
24hip-hop.com

Usain Bolt X NJ Keep Momentum At Top Speed On Latest Release ‘Yuh Know’

(September 17, 2021) Fresh from the release of his positively-receptive album release, multi-dimensional music-maven, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt releases the official video to the certifiable hit “YUH KNOW” with rising artist Nugent “NJ” Walker via A-Team Lifestyle Records/UnitedMasters. The new video shot in the heart of London by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Thegardenisland.com

Kimberly Hope releases debut album

LIHU‘E — From out of the blue, a boba drink in hand, Kimberly Hope appeared at the Kukui Grove Center Friday afternoon. “Melissa McFerrin-Warrack, the Kukui Grove special events coordinator, has been wanting me to perform because I just released my debut album,” Hope said while waiting on mom to get her beverage. “But there’s the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’ve been busy.”
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Clockwise On Fire Debut Single “Dig” Out Now

Emerging Philadelphia-based outfit Clockwise On Fire has released their debut single “Dig,” the first taste of music off their independent self-titled debut album, due out October 22nd. “Dig” is about letting go of a love and allowing your ex-partner to move on, and perfectly introduces the duo’s sonic hybrid of psychedelic rock, progressive, funk, and alternative, which shapeshifts with each key change. Funkified guitar weaves in and out of a head-nodding beat on “Dig” as the vocals lock on to the eerily chantable hook, "If you want, you can dig a grave for my love," before a sidewinder solo soars. PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE to watch the song’s official music video, directed by Chris Gill, Adam Papandrea and Clockwise On Fire.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Wail Premiere “Astronomy” Video; Debut Album Out Now

Philadelphia’s Wail are a put-up-or-shut-up kind of band, so here they are putting up. The sans-vocals four-piece released their self-titled debut (review here) in July through Translation Loss, and they now invite the audience to watch and listen as they make part of it. The video for “Astronomy” below is, by all accounts, as it happened at Red Planet Studio.
ROCK MUSIC
edmidentity.com

TheFatRat Drops Debut Album ‘PARALLAX’

After delivering singles off his debut album PARALLAX all summer long, TheFatRat has put his final touch on the project. If there’s one artist who has truly embraced the marriage of electronic music and video games, it’s TheFatRat. Since first emerging on the scene he’s gone on to deliver some fantastic tunes for his thriving fanbase around the world while also becoming a go-to artist for video game syncs and e-Sports events. This year has seen his community on Discord reach even further heights with a massive number of users joining him there, and he’s been treating everyone with singles along the way in anticipation of his album PARALLAX.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Reggae#Clockwork Riddim#Nj
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BAD WOLVES To Release 'Dear Monsters' Album In October; First Single 'Lifeline' Out Now

BAD WOLVES will release their third studio album, "Dear Monsters", on October 29 via Better Noise Music. The LP serves as the official introduction to new lead singer Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz, whose addition to the lineup was announced by the band earlier this year. "Dear Monsters" is preceded by lead single "Lifeline", which the band released today in celebration of the news of the album's upcoming release. The track is an epic rock song, showcasing DL as a dynamic vocal force, bringing to life the emotional urgency of the lyrics. The band also released the song's official music video, which takes viewers on a haunting journey, setting the tone for the new album and its theme of confronting one's demons.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Hip-Hop Artist & Olympic Medalist Will Claye Releases “Wee Hours” Video

Fresh off participating in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, hip-hop artist and Olympic medalist Will Claye releases the stunning visual for his single, “Wee Hours,” out now via Red Bull Records. Written by Claye, “Wee Hours” was produced by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer DJ Khalil, best known for his work with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Kitty Ca$h Drops Breezy Bilingual Record “Just Fine” Featuring Kiana Ledé

Producer, DJ, innovator, and cultural curator Kitty Ca$h reemerges with her new single “Just Fine” featuring platinum-selling artist Kiana Ledé via LVRN Records/Interscope. This track comes as the first in a string of new releases on the way for the Love Renaissance staple act. “Just Fine” starts with an airy...
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Mozzy Announces “Straight To 4th” Album

Reminiscing on those who have passed, Oak Park recording artist Mozzy pays homage to his late childhood friend Skeem in his latest video “Straight To 4th.” The rapper also announces a September 17th release date for his forthcoming project Untreated Trauma. View “Straight To 4th”. Pre-Save Untreated Trauma. Stream “Straight...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Gonzaga Bulletin

Zags Album Club: Country Picks

Welcome to Zags Album Club (ZAC), a music-themed column aimed at highlighting iconic albums from genres across the board. Every other week, three Bulletin members will recommend their favorite album based on that week's theme. To start off the series, we're doing country favorites in honor of International Country Music Day on September 17.
respect-mag.com

Mozzy Releases New Album “Untreated Trauma” +”Let You Know” Visual ft. YFN Lucci

Returning for a solo effort true to his original roots that first captured listener’s hearts, Mozzy blesses fans with his latest studio album Untreated Trauma. The EMPIRE partner also parallels the release dropping visuals for the track “Let Me Know” featuring YFN Lucci. Featuring artists such as EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Kalan.FrFr. and more, Untreated Trauma offers listeners a closer glimpse into the lyricist’s deepest thoughts, plans and observations.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

OUT TODAY: ALISA AMADOR’S DEBUT MINI-ALBUM NARRATIVES

Today, Boston-based artist Alisa Amador has released Narratives, her critically-acclaimed debut mini-album. This six-song snapshot in time is a deep look at a person stumbling through life in two languages — English and Spanish — and in many states of mind about it all. Album opener “Timing,” a familiar tale...
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Cynthia Erivo Releases Debut Album – Ch. 1 Vs. 1 – Available Worldwide Now

Grammy®, Tony®, and Emmy® award winner and Oscar® nominated singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo today released her debut album of original music as a recording artist Ch. 1 Vs. 1 via Verve Records. A galvanizing mix of reverential, socially-inspired music, the collection is marked by heartbreak and sadness, but also triumph and growth. You can listen to the album here.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

POKÉMON 25: The Album Set For October 15 Release

On October 15, Pokémon 25: The Album will be released by Capitol Records as part of a massive, yearlong music campaign from The Pokémon Company International in partnership with Universal Music Group. See below for the full album tracklist, which was revealed today as the pre-order launched. Pre-order Pokémon 25: The Album HERE.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

CJ And El Alfa Teams Up For Vibrant Single “Replica”

On the heels of a stellar Summer Jam performance featuring Farruko, El Alfa, Wu-Tang’s Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and DreamDoll for the first ever Latin Hip Hop performance at the iconic show, Staten Island’s rap firebrand CJ links up with Dominican Republic’s dembow global star, El Alfa, for their glamorous and witty new single “Replica” via Warner Records. The boisterous, club-ready anthem finds the duo navigating the space between real and fake women, clothes, and jewelry. The music video plays off the theme, as the pair deal with doppelgangers trying to sneak their way into their show. The track showcases CJ’s sonic versatility and prowess, solidifying that he is poised to be a global star. Listen to “Replica” HERE and watch the video HERE.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy