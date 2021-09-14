Usain Bolt “Country Yutes” Debut Album Is Out Now
Usain Bolt and his debut album “Country Yutes” through his label A-Team Lifestyle Records / UnitedMasters is out now. As Usain takes on the role of deejay/ vibes curator, his best friend Nugent “NJ” Walker leads with vocals. Usain released three Dancehall mixtapes in “Olympe Rose Riddim, Immortal Riddim, and Clockwork Riddim,” with many of the genres most established deejays and rising stars. But Usain didn’t want to stop there. When the pandemic happened and Usain was stuck on the beautiful island of Jamaica, he and NJ took on the pursuit of producing a full Reggae/ Dancehall Album.respect-mag.com
