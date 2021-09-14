CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRIS Registry Is for More Than MIPS Reporting

 6 days ago

Participation in the IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) is a free Academy member benefit. As a participant in the IRIS Registry, not only are you contributing to the largest single-specialty database in the world, but you also have access to tools and resources that will improve the efficiency of your practice and improve patient care.

#Mips#Health Data#Innovation#Academy#The Iris Registry#Ehr#Balance#Verana Health#Cpt#Faq
