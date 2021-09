The Bitcoin market has rallied ever so slightly to reach towards the $50,000 level but is clearly running out of some of the momentum it has seen over the last couple of days. Because of this, we may get a short-term pullback, but it should be noted that the recent pullback towards the 50 day EMA was textbook technical analysis, as we held a very important moving average with a neutral candlestick. Because of this, I believe that the $44,000 region is going to continue to offer support as the 50 day EMA is not only there, but we have already seen a bit of reaction to it.

