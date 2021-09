The euro initially tried to rally last week, reaching towards the 1.1850 level before falling apart. At this point, the market has crossed below the 1.18 level and the 1.1750 level after that. In general, this is a market that I think continues to see negativity as we have closed towards the bottom of the weekly candlestick. The market is likely to go looking towards the 1.16 level. That is an area that has been massive support, so I think it has to be tested rather soon. In the short term, I think you should looking for signs of exhaustion on short-term charts to start selling.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO