Back in early July, Kingdom Rush developer Ironhide Game Studio announced a brand new project in the form of Junkworld. Junkworld is a post-apocalyptic tower defense game bringing Ironhide’s special style and humor together in a new setting. It was confirmed to be in development for over a year when the game was revealed. Today, Ironhide announced that Junkworld is soft launching this week on Android. It will be available in the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Uruguay initially. More countries and iOS support will be added in the future as development progresses. To get a good idea about the gameplay in Junkworld and the aesthetic, watch the trailer below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO