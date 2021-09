Mastercard is to open a 'Sustainability Innovation Lab' in Stockholm, which will act as a research and development space for the creation of climate conscious products. The new Lab will explore how technologies such as 5G, quantum and advanced AI can be applied to address environmental challenges. It will consist of an R&D Center focused on technology for sustainable consumption and value chains; a 'Labs as a Service' platform to convene partners and customers in the creation o fnew products; and a Mastercard Experience Center for hands-on product demos and in-person engagement.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO