CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

David Brogla

thegazette.com
 5 days ago

David E. Brogla, 60, a lifelong resident of the Iowa City/Coralville area, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for the streets near the church) with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made in David's memory to the Regina Foundation. To share a memory, thought or condolencem please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Iowa City, IA
Obituaries
City
Coralville, IA
State
Hawaii State
City
Iowa City, IA
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
St. Mary
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy