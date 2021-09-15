David Brogla

David E. Brogla, 60, a lifelong resident of the Iowa City/Coralville area, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for the streets near the church) with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made in David's memory to the Regina Foundation. To share a memory, thought or condolencem please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.