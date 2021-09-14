Girls Soccer Game Scheduled for Tonight at Lakeland Christian is Cancelled

In their best effort of the season, the Tiger Cubs dropped a non conference match to Southmont on Thursday evening at Dee S. Monnett Field. The Mounties took a 2-0 early lead behind two critical Tiger Cub defensive mistakes. The Tiger Cubs controlled the pace and attack for most of the game, but were unable to find the net in the first half. In the second half, the Cubs drew an early penalty kick, when Senior Raigan Chavez, was taken down just inside the penalty box. Ali Dobbs converted the penalty. Southmont responded scoring on freekick from just outside the penalty box. Minutes later, Raigan Chavez drew another penalty kick on a challenge from the Southmont Goalkeeper. Dobbs also scored that one.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO