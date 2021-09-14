CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Girls Soccer Game Scheduled for Tonight at Lakeland Christian is Cancelled

By Admin
blackfordathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, Lakeland Christian is down to just 9 players for today so they cannot host the Lady Bruins in soccer tonight. The game is cancelled. The girls will practice from 3:30-5:45pm.

blackfordathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
rheaheraldnews.com

RMS girls' soccer wins last three out of four games

(Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 edition) After a slow start to the 2021 season, the Rhea Middle School (RMS) Lady Eagles have now won three out of the last four games, defeating Lake Forest on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Chilhowee on Friday, Aug. 27 and Cleveland on Thursday, Sept. 2, with a narrow loss to Athens on Monday, Aug. 30.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
Daily Californian

Cal women’s soccer game against Hornets canceled

Coming off of the heels of its first home victory, 1-0, against USF, the Cal women’s soccer team was looking to ride the momentum of success into Thursday, Sept. 9 at Edwards Stadium. Instead, the Bears will have to wait until Sunday, Sept. 12, as their scheduled game against Sacramento State on Thursday at 4 p.m. has been canceled.
BERKELEY, CA
Worthington Daily Globe

Trojan girls soccer team shut out by SF Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The host Sioux Falls Christian girls high school soccer team stopped the Worthington Trojans 10-0 on Tuesday, leading 3-0 at halftime and adding seven goals in the second half. WHS head coach Emily Ahlquist said that 15 or 20 minutes into the game, the Trojans began...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
lebanonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Soccer beats Covenant Christian 3 – 2

The LHS Girls Soccer team hosted the Lady Warriors of Covenant Christian for their Senior Night Game. The Lady Tigers honored their 6 seniors: Chloe Beltran, Sarah Brown, Kiersten Dallas, Lily Gascho, Riley Jump and Irene Ransom while holding onto a narrow 3-2 victory. The Lady Tigers registered the opening...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakercountry.com

Volleyball, girls soccer in action tonight

The Lady Laker Volleyball and Soccer teams will be in action tonight. The volleyball team will travel to Clinton County for a district matchup with the Lady Bulldogs. JV and varsity teams will play, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The soccer team will travel to Wayne County for a matchup with...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
Westerly Sun

Preview: Wheeler girls soccer

Head coach: Kellie Palmer (third season). Assistant coach: Courtney Caswell. Last year: Wheeler finished 1-6-1 and lost in the first game of the regional tournament, 1-0, to St. Bernard. Returning to varsity:. Seniors: Addie Hauptmann (GK), Katelyn Melinosky (MF, captain), Maddie Perkins (MF, captain). Juniors: Eva Comeau (MF), Ava Davino...
SOCCER
greencastleathletics.com

Girls Soccer falls to Southmont

In their best effort of the season, the Tiger Cubs dropped a non conference match to Southmont on Thursday evening at Dee S. Monnett Field. The Mounties took a 2-0 early lead behind two critical Tiger Cub defensive mistakes. The Tiger Cubs controlled the pace and attack for most of the game, but were unable to find the net in the first half. In the second half, the Cubs drew an early penalty kick, when Senior Raigan Chavez, was taken down just inside the penalty box. Ali Dobbs converted the penalty. Southmont responded scoring on freekick from just outside the penalty box. Minutes later, Raigan Chavez drew another penalty kick on a challenge from the Southmont Goalkeeper. Dobbs also scored that one.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
sweethomenews.com

SH girls split first two soccer games

In their first week of gameplay, Sweet Home Girls soccer bested Junction City at home 2-1, before falling to Klamath Union 4-0 on the road. Head Coach Ramiro Santana said Sweet Home and Junction City were "kind of rivals in the past," as the two teams used to be in the same league.
SWEET HOME, OR
Craig Daily Press

Thursday Volleyball game canceled, new match scheduled for Friday

The Moffat County High School volleyball game against Rifle High School has been canceled this evening. On Friday, the Bulldogs will take on West Grand High School at home, instead. Matches will be at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., starting with the junior varsity match. Moffat County has a 2-2 record for the season, with two wins against Gilpin County and Roaring Fork and two losses against Steamboat Springs and Little Snake River.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
thelevisalazer.com

Tolsia and Fairland Canceled for Tonight

Fort Gay, W. Va. — Tonight was supposed to be the home opener for the Tolsia football team but it has been canceled because of Covid restrictions. Offensive coordinator Wade Cyrus talks to QB during the Wayne game. The Rebels are 0-2 on the season after falling 34-20 on the...
FOOTBALL
NJ.com

South River over Calvary Christian -- Girls soccer recap

Three players scored as South River topped Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 3-1, for its first win of the year in Old Bridge. Natalie Vera Cruz, Madison Vitucci, and Zuleyka DaSilva all had goals for the Rams (1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. South River outshot Calvary Christian, 16-6. Goalie Tiffany Fischer made five saves.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
mountathletics.com

Women's Soccer Closes Out Non-Conference Schedule with Pair of Games This Weekend

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (1-5-0, 0-0-0 NEC) at NAVY (3-2-1, 0-0-0 Patriot League) MOUNT ST. MARY'S (1-3-0, 0-0 NEC) vs, UMBC (2-1-1, 0-0 America East) Mount St. Mary's concludes the non-conference schedule with two games this week. The Mountaineers head to Annapolis on Friday to take on Navy at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, the Mount welcomes UMBC to Waldron Family Stadium for Senior Day and a 1:00 p.m. kick-off.
SOCCER
Asbury Park Press

NJ girls soccer: Holmdel’s DeMatos delivers the game-winning goal

HOLMDEL – A game against Rumson-Fair Haven brings back strong memories for Holmdel senior soccer player Izabella DeMatos. “I actually remember that I was playing outside back and we were winning 1-0 and that girl went right through me and she scored against me,” DeMatos said. “And I remember feeling so heartbroken but then luckily Sofia Mancino got that game-winning goal (for us).”
HOLMDEL, NJ
Powell Tribune

NWC soccer cancels matches

The Northwest College Trappers women’s and men’s soccer teams were forced to cancel their road matches against Colorado Northwestern Community College Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols. The women also postponed a Wednesday trip to Western Wyoming Community College. “We’re doing everything we can to keep our athletes safe,” Interim NWC...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy