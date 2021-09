OCALA, Fla. - A man was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a group of people and then flashed a handgun at an Ocala police sergeant during a pursuit. Ocala police were called to the Promenade Apartments on Thursday afternoon after witnesses say that one of the groups involved had left the complex stating that they were going to return with firearms and shoot them.

