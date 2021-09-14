CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Support at home

New Haven Register
 7 days ago

I have noticed that there are many ads looking for funds for our very brave American service heroes that are very well deserved. I find it very hard to believe that the American government will support cowards from other lands into this land over our heroes. These cowards (that refuse...

www.nhregister.com

Lancaster Online

Must support first responders (letter)

We all like to say we support our first responders, military members and health care workers. As a country and community, we would be lost without them. But a recent operating fund drive by my local fire department leads me to believe that when it comes to putting our money where our mouths are, we aren’t walking the talk.
MILITARY
INFORUM

Letter: Consider supporting area nonprofits during this difficult time

We're now returning to a new season of artistic and cultural offerings in our communities during a continuing period of health crises. These organization's futures are not guaranteed and our support by attending safely and offering expressions of appreciation or financial support will help bring energy back to their activities and presentations. During the many challenges presented, these groups have reviewed standard models of the past and offered alternative formats of creative presentations. Your participation will help them survive and thrive following the challenges they have experienced.
CHARITIES
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Direct Support Professionals are unsung community heroes

Creative Support Alternatives (affiliated with Interwork Institute/SDSU) provides Community Living services for adults with developmental disabilities. Since 1992 in San Diego, and 2007 in Calaveras/Amador/Tuolumne, our team of Direct Support Professionals has provided the daily face-to-face support, instruction, encouragement and guidance that enables those we serve to live successfully in their own homes, with opportunities to become fully participating members of their chosen communities. The dedication demonstrated by our Direct Support Professionals, working in demanding and constantly changing circumstances since Day 1 of the COVID-19 pandemic, and every day throughout, has been nothing short of amazing. We are humbled by their selflessness, kindness, compassion, and commitment.
TUOLUMNE, CA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Thank you for supporting the Rubber Ducky Race for hospice

Thank you to the many individuals and businesses that made our annual Steamboat Springs Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sunday a huge success. We were thrilled to invite community members back once again this year to enjoy the race. Between the beautiful weather, the delightful beauty pageant sponsor ducks and the excitement of the ducks splashing out of the waterslides, the event brought a much-needed moment of joy for kids and adults alike.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
telegram.com

Letter: Please cast your votes for candidates who support police

My hope for the Worcester municipal elections is that voters cast their votes for the candidates who support and defend, not defund, the men and women of law enforcement. Our city is fortunate to be served and protected by two outstanding police agencies, the Worcester Police and the Massachusetts State Police. Both are deserving of the support and appreciation of the citizens and politicians they serve and protect.
WORCESTER, MA
Lancaster Online

Supports masks in Warwick (letter)

I am writing in support of mask-wearing for all students and employees of the Warwick School District, as now mandated by the state. When a highly contagious, debilitating and deadly disease threatens the health and safety of schoolchildren, yet some of their parents are seemingly unwilling or unable to protect them, leadership needs to step up and do the right thing.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
Sentinel & Enterprise

Letters to the Editor: Try to be the best you can be; Responds to letter supporting VOTES Act

Now that the 20th anniversary of 9/11 has passed, it’s time for some reflection. How can we try to improve the world? How can we enhance our lives here in Fitchburg?. We hear the cries of the unvaccinated for their freedom to choose. We hear the disgust of those who are tired of “Black Lives Matter.” We hear the moans of the wealthy who don’t want to pay higher taxes for the benefit of everyone. We basically hear, “What about me?”
FITCHBURG, MA
The Madras Pioneer

Letters to the Editor

The unvaccinated are being selfish and they need to start contributing to the war against COVID; and what part of American socialism are you willing to give up?Do you like your Social Security and Medicare? Mr. Tinnin, your letter to the editor (Sept. 15 Pioneer) dripped with your obvious dislike for socialized medicine and apparently socialism/socialists in general. I wonder if you realize the broad range of democratic socialism you may encounter every day. For instance, did you cash and spend the pandemic relief checks? Have you ever collected unemployment insurance and/or been retrained for another occupation through a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMJ.com

Letter carrier reports dog attack at Warren home

When the post office releases its annual report on the number of dog attacks on letter carriers next June, it will have one more case to report in Warren. A 40-year-old postal worker called city police Tuesday afternoon to report that she’d been bitten on her daily route. The carrier...
WARREN, OH
newportbeachindy.com

Letter to the Editor: No Good Reason to Support Electing our Mayor

Regarding electing our mayor, I am in total agreement with Susan Skinner, a lifelong and highly respected member of Newport Beach, who has an excellent understanding of everything that pertains to Newport Beach and to City government. I was so surprised to learn that all of a sudden out of...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
New Haven Register

Group homes facing strike say they're waiting for state money

The operators of a combined 70 group homes in Connecticut where more than 600 unionized workers are set to strike said Tuesday they support their employees’ fight for better wage and benefits, as brokered by the state. But they can’t agree to the increases in new, two-year contracts with the...
LABOR ISSUES
Current Publishing

Letter: High school leaders support carbon dividends climate solution

As the student body presidents of Carmel High School and Jasper High School — the alma maters, respectively, of Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun — we are honored to see our schools’ alumni representing us in the U.S. Senate. They make us proud to walk our schools’ hallways and serve as inspiration for how we can lead lives of public service.
CARMEL, IN
niagaranow.com

Letter: Liberals are not proposing home equity tax

I am writing today to call out the misinformation being spread by Conservatives across the country about home equity taxes. The Conservatives are spreading falsities by claiming the Liberals want to introduce a capital gains tax on the sale of primary residences. This is NOT true. The Liberals have never...
ECONOMY
Sentinel & Enterprise

Letters: How bad are the problems with clean energy?; Support the VOTES Act

I appreciate your 8/29 editorial “Clean energy doesn’t always create synergy” for exploring how complicated progress can be. When we look at the pros and cons of offshore wind, we can easily populate both columns. This can make the choice look like a wash — and why build something that has no benefits? The problem with looking at a long list, of course, is that some items matter more than others.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
viralhatch.com

Kid Writes A Letter Home After Joining The Marines.

Their kid joined the marines and the parents were anticipating a letter in order to know how their child was doing. When they finally received one it quickly went viral. This is definitely a must read!. Dear Ma and Pa:. I am well. Hope you are. Tell Brother Walt and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

