Letter: Support at home

The unvaccinated are being selfish and they need to start contributing to the war against COVID; and what part of American socialism are you willing to give up?Do you like your Social Security and Medicare? Mr. Tinnin, your letter to the editor (Sept. 15 Pioneer) dripped with your obvious dislike for socialized medicine and apparently socialism/socialists in general. I wonder if you realize the broad range of democratic socialism you may encounter every day. For instance, did you cash and spend the pandemic relief checks? Have you ever collected unemployment insurance and/or been retrained for another occupation through a...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 58 MINUTES AGO