Congress & Courts

Letter: More pandering

New Haven Register
 7 days ago

There is one thing most, but not all, politicians have in common and that is what I call political pandering and they seem to feel spending our money will solve the ills of society. Money for this, money for that. Money for everything. I make this point regarding Rep. Rosa...

Lancaster Online

The word ‘stupid’ needed more often (letter)

As a child, whenever my brothers did something to me that I didn’t like, I would tell them that they were “stupid.”. My mother would scold me each time for using that word. The dictionary defines the term as “given to unintelligent decisions or acts.”. Wouldn’t that definition apply to...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Biden's vaccine mandate divides Americans more

Regarding "Analysis: Biden takes fight to unvaccinated in virus battle" (Sept. 10): After listening to President Joe Biden outline his new coronavirus mandates, I came away more than a little confused. In his presentation, Biden stated repeatedly that he is protecting those individuals who have been fully vaccinated from millions of Americans who have chosen not to be vaccinated. He said this immediately after detailing the incredible effectiveness of the vaccines. A logical question would be: If vaccines are so effective, why do fully vaccinated people like me need protection from those individuals who choose to exercise their free will, regardless of how misguided they may (or may not) be?
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: We need more empathy in mask debate

We often use the phrase "a house divided" in reference to whether we are rooting for the Steelers or Browns. However, here in the heart of football country, we have become divided for reasons bigger than the game of football and our schools have found themselves in a tough showdown with parents and community members on the educational gridiron.
Rosa Delauro
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
Washington Times

Joe Biden dies slow death by media

And the Firm Grasp of the Obvious Award goes to … Chuck Todd of NBC News!. “I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands,” Mr. Todd opined this weekend about President Biden. Specifically, Mr. Todd noticed there was an unpleasant situation in Afghanistan and a humanitarian...
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ Greatest Delusion

Democrats in Congress are divided on a slew of important issues right now, leaving President Joe Biden’s signature $3.5 trillion spending plan in jeopardy. What unites them is the illusion that the way they handle the plan will make or break the party’s fortunes in next year’s midterms. If only...
