Letter: Not really proof

Sheriff Zanni’s declaration to not uphold the state mask mandate (no state vaccine mandate exists) using the Nuremburg Code as his guide - “…no one should be forced to take measures such as wearing a mask or getting a vaccine,” is spurious reasoning at best. The Nuremburg Code was born out of the Nazi experimentations on people against their will. If you consult reputable sources, such fullfact.org you will find a proper explanation of the Code, how it is used, and how it is misused, as Mr. Zanni has done. To quote Dr. Julian Sheather of the British Medical Association, “Drawing a link between this final roll out of these vaccines and what the Nazi doctors were doing is morally grotesque.”

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO