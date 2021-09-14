CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats propose compromise voting rights bill

By Carl Hulse New York Times,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday proposed a pared-down voting rights bill that has the backing of both progressives and centrists in an effort to present a united front against deep Republican resistance to new legislation setting nationwide election standards. The measure is the result of weeks of intraparty negotiations...

