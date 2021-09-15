CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Scouts reach deal with primary insurer

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. — One of the primary insurers of the Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that it has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the organization and with attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were molested decades ago by scoutmasters and others. Under the agreement,...

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Boy Scouts settlements reached with major insurer, Mormons

DOVER, Del. (AP) — One of the primary insurers of the Boy Scouts of America has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the Boy Scouts and attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters and others. The Hartford announced Tuesday that it has agreed to pay $787 million into a fund to be established for the alleged abuse victims in the BSA’s bankruptcy case. The Mormon church also confirmed a separate settlement under which it will contribute $250 million into the fund. The settlements are part of an ongoing effort by the Boy Scouts and other parties in the bankruptcy to forge a reorganization plan that must win approval by a majority of abuse victims and by the court.
POLITICS
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

US Department Of Labor Files Complaint Against ABM Janitorial Services Alleging Systemic Racial Discrimination At Baltimore & Alexandria Locations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed an administrative complaint against ABM Janitorial Services following a compliance evaluation that alleged systemic racial discrimination against Black and a smaller number of white applicants for cleaning positions at their Baltimore and Alexandria locations, according to officials. “No one should be denied an opportunity to work based on race. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs will vigorously enforce the law to ensure that companies doing business with the federal government meet their equal employment opportunity obligations,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Director Jenny R. Yang. The complaint, filed on Sept...
BALTIMORE, MD
wvgazettemail.com

HADCO reaches deal with medical cannabis company

LESAGE — Medical marijuana continues to grow in West Virginia. In July, a Florida-based company called Trulieve was the first to start planting cannabis in Cabell County. Trulieve got approval from the Cabell County Board of Health last year to start operations in Lesage at the HADCO Business Park on Fraziers Lane off W.Va. 2.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
CBS Boston

Parents Call For Remote Learning Option For Mass. Students Not Yet Eligible To Be Vaccinated

BOSTON (CBS) – A group of parents from around Massachusetts is calling for remote learning options for some students. Parents of elementary and middle school students want remote learning to at least be an option for students who can’t get vaccinated yet, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. During a virtual press conference Monday hosted by Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance and Massachusetts Parents for Remote Learning Options, parents from across the state plan to call for the remote learning option for select groups of children. The parents want a remote learning option for students who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated, those with disabilities, those that are medically fragile or children who are at high risk for COVID-19. Organizers say some parents feel their concerns are being ignored by education officials. “Things have changed so much. Some parents, like myself, may have felt comfortable having kids in school prior to learning about the Delta variant,” Vatsady Sivongxay of Mass Education Justice Alliance said. “But so many parents have had anxiety and stress kind of going back to wondering if this is the best decision for their kids.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Seminary rebranding as institution refocuses on peacebuilding amid increasing cultural divisions

The Hartford Seminary will announce a name and logo change in less than a month, reflecting the theological school’s new emphasis on peacebuilding amid rising social and political tensions. After two years of planning, the seminary has committed to deepening and expanding its work on interreligious dialogue and conflict resolution. “It will become fundamental in ways that our current name ...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#Insurers#The Boy Scouts Of America#Bsa#Century Indemnity#Mormon
Texarkana Gazette

St. Michael employee wins award for 'exceptional leadership'

TEXARKANA, Texas — CHRISTUS Health recently presented their second Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership Award to Tim Hall, Director of Material Management for CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. Hall has been singled out for the DE and I Award from among over 45,000 Associates via a nomination process throughout the...
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Spotlight News

Spotlight on Finance: Retirement Planning in the Pandemic’s Wake

By Andrew Alessi, CFP, Senior Vice President, Key Private Bank ALBANY – The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial uncertainty – including widespread layoffs and stock market volatility – have taken a toll on many Americans’ short- and long-term budgeting and savings goals, particularly when it comes to retirement planning. Facing immediate and difficult decisions, by […]
ALBANY, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Federal judge refuses to block DeSantis mask order

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge Wednesday rejected a request by parents of disabled children to block Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to prevent school districts from requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal Judge K. Michael Moore issued a 34-page ruling that denied a request for a preliminary...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy