Gourmet Style–In Kingfield

(Editor’s note: This article and photo appeared in the October 1972, Vol. 5, No. 4 issue of the Sugarloaf Irregular and is reproduced here in its entirety. The writer was Parker Hall the editor at the time {also responsible for “Art”} and the photographer was Dave Luce. The second article, a review, and photo here ran in the October 1973, Vol. 6, No. 4 issue. J.K. is probably Jane Kaufman –Production and Entertainment. No photographer was cited, but Tobey Levine was in charge of Photography. ©The Original Irregular)