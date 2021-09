LAURINBURG — Effie McLean Sills passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, following a short illness. She was born June 10, 1931, as the second of four daughters to Claude A. and Thomas P. McLean. Effie was born in Lillington, but grew up in Dunn, graduating from Dunn High School, where she was a star basketball player and salutatorian for the class of 1949.

LAURINBURG, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO