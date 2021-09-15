CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Raymond Lee Thomas

panolawatchman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTHAGE, TX — Raymond Lee Thomas, 80, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home in Carthage, with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born on April 18, 1941, in Mexia, TX to the late Marion Monroe and Veda Mae “Jackie” Walker Thomas. He graduated from Mexia High School with the class of 1959. Raymond earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and his Master’s Degree from UT-Tyler. He married Jean Baker on Aug. 10, 1961, in Mexia. Raymond moved to Carthage in 1975, from Baytown, TX. He was band director for 20 years at many Texas school districts, retiring in 1980 from Carthage ISD. Raymond was inducted into the Carthage Battling Bulldog Band Alumni Hall of Honor in 2015. Raymond later worked as a land man in the oil and gas industry. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends, hanging out with the coffee shop guys, and watching any sports on television. Raymond loved music and the Bulldogs, and was his kid’s and grandkid’s biggest cheerleader. He was known for how funny he was and how excited he would get every time he heard from any of his family or friends. Raymond was preceded in death by his best friend, Butch Almany.

www.panolawatchman.com

