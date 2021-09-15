CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Casey Ladymon

panolawatchman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTHAGE, TEXAS — Casey Ladymon, 44, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Sunday evening, Sept. 12, 2021, in Frisco, TX. Casey Wade Ladymon was born on Jan. 27, 1977, in Dallas, TX to Gary Ray and Virginia Ann Whatley Ladymon. Casey graduated from North Garland High School with the class of 1995, and attended the University of North Texas where he was a member and President of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. In 2003, Casey co-founded Texas Energy Holdings, Inc, a privately held oil and gas company. Texas Energy has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the nation. Texas Energy would eventually become IStick Capital Management and R2Q Operating. Casey served as the CEO of R2Q Operating and was vital to the success of the company’s oil field operations. He married Misty Dawn Capps on Jan. 28, 2006, in Longview. Together they had 3 beautiful children. Casey will be remembered for his grit, humor, and his relentless nature to succeed. Casey had a fun, loving spirit that was known by all. For those that knew Casey both professionally and personally, it was evident he loved his family, and they were always his reason “why”. Casey leaves behind a strong legacy of his work ethic and commitment to doing what’s right. He was truly a friend to all who knew him. We are comforted in knowing he is rejoined in heaven with one of his best friends on earth.

