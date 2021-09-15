Patricia Lucille Whitlow

TATUM, TX — Patricia Lucille Joslin Whitlow was born in Arkansas on August 20, 1942, to parents Albert Luther Joslin and Flora Christine Harrington Joslin and raised in Alexander with her 11 brothers and sisters. In her teenage years she moved to Modesto California with her sister. That’s where she met the love of her life, Wayne Whitlow. They were married on May 13th, 1961. In 1962, they moved to Elkhart Indiana and had a son, Mike Whitlow. She was so proud to be his mom. Raising him was always her favorite accomplishment. They lived almost everywhere and did almost everything before they eventually settled in between Tatum and Beckville in 1975. This is where her family would grow. Mike would marry Verah in 1981. Soon after she was blessed with her granddaughters, Mandi Whitlow and Cynde Whitlow Lindsey. The love she had for them was tremendous. Pat was all about her family and Oh boy, did she have a big one! She had many nieces and nephews and she treated just like her own. Family always came 1st with Pat. Not to mention, all the friends along the way that she also considered family. Pat was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix just about anything. She would go on to start many different ventures like Pat’s Auto Sales, Pat’s Trucking and Pat’s Pilot Car Service. In her later years, she was active in search and rescue. Also the family grew even more. 4 great grandchildren Shelby Lindsey, Jason “Jj” Lindsey, Kendall Mason, Mikey Mason and great-grandson-in-law, Andy Lindey that she loved so dearly. In 2022 the family will welcome great-great-granddaughter, Mavis. This year Wayne and pat celebrated 64 years of marriage. Their love for each other was unwavering. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sisters, and her son, Mike. The love she gave her family will be cherished forever. She went peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on September 9th in Tyler, TX.