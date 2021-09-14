Justice elects new editor in chief, managing editor

The Massachusetts Congressional delegation, who usually are right on the cusp of a hot button issue, are painfully remiss as to the daily actions of the resident. His actions in Afghanistan were treasonous, with lives lost needlessly and billions of dollars of state-of-the-art armaments left behind. Most of his top incompetent appointees and mouthpieces are concerned with damage control and racism than the security of the American people. When do they start to take action to remove him from office? We are watching you all, especially our two senators that have so much to say about irrelevant issues. Let’s put the American people first for a change and dump this president who is a danger and an embarrassment to our great country. It’s a shame that we will have to depend on the incapable vice president, whose sole purpose was to get him elected.

