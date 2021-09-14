CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Justice elects new editor in chief, managing editor

By Dalya Koller
thejustice.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice unanimously elected Sofia Gonzalez ’23 to the position of editor in chief for 2021-2022. The election took place over Zoom, on May 6, and was prefaced by a Q&A session with Gonzalez regarding her plans and qualifications for the position of editor in chief. Gonzalez, a Biology and...

www.thejustice.org

Comments / 0

Related
oswegonian.com

In The Office: The Editor-in-Chief’s column

The Oswegonian is actually running full meetings inside our humble but spacious 600 square foot Marano Campus Center office once again. A statement that has not been uttered since March 2020. This column is not about COVID-19 and the effects it has had on college students and leaders here at SUNY Oswego, instead this is about what the next year could potentially hold as I see it from my Editor-in-Chief chair.
JOURNALISM
newportbeachindy.com

Letter to the Editor: It’s Time to Elect Our Mayor

Like many people in Newport Beach, I live here, own a business here, and volunteer here. I’ve served as the Vice Chair of the Newport Beach Arts Commission with some great public servants and regularly talk to our elected officials and keep a pulse on our City. But I can’t...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Don’t laugh too hard at the embarrassing failure of the Justice for J6 rally

The Justice for J6 rally, an event designed to make martyrs out of the violent insurrectionists that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, was a fantastic failure as far as attendance goes. For all the weeks of media coverage leading into Saturday’s demonstration, fewer than 100 people bothered to show up for it. That’s even less than the estimated 700 people local and federal officials had warned might attend — and far less than the tens of thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump who gathered on the Capitol on that fateful day in January.Rally organizers blamed...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Justice#Zoom#Q A#Hssp#Chemistry
TheConversationAU

Christian Porter quits cabinet, refusing to find out who gave him money for legal costs

Industry Minister Christian Porter has been forced to resign from cabinet after declining to seek and provide to Scott Morrison the names of the anonymous benefactors who have helped fund his legal costs. Morrison has appointed energy minister Angus Taylor acting industry minister and sources say he is likely to continue in the dual role. In a three-page statement, Porter renewed his attack on the ABC and said a statement provided by the now-deceased woman who accused him of historical rape – which he denies – showed the allegation lacked credibility and was written by someone “very unwell”. Porter is keeping the funds...
POLITICS
Record-Journal

Letters to the Editor

We are in the second year of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training at my workplace. Said training has Critical Race Theory as its foundation. The following is what I know. CRT is antiwhite racism. It is the intersection of Marxism — in which there are only oppressors and the oppressed – and race. Application begets a tautology: whites are oppressors and one knows oppressors because they are white. Only white.
DURHAM, CT
Craig Daily Press

From the editor: Election season is upon us

I did a whole bit a few weeks ago in this column invoking the crisping of leaves and air and the like as fall descends upon the valley, so I’ll spare you that particular illustration and just say this: It’s election season. We’ve got a really pivotal ballot this fall,...
CRAIG, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
mediapost.com

'New Yorker' Editor Charges Magazine With Lack Of Diversity

TheNew Yorker magazine is underrepresented by people of color in its bylines. It had more profiles written by women from 1925 to 1935 than it has over the past 30 years, staff archive editor Erin Overbey charges in a thread. “Let’s talk about racism!” Overbey writes. “Most white people at...
ENTERTAINMENT
Itemlive.com

Letter: Conservatism examined

To the editor: If I were asked what I think is the most important thing for Americans to know about today’s conservative Republicans, I would have to say this: Read The post Letter: Conservatism examined appeared first on Itemlive.
POLITICS
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Letters to the editor

The AFN regarding the legal battle with Wilson Gee and our golf course property. This has been on-going for almost 10 years and is a ludicrous illustration of justice. Despite the excellent legal representation by attorney Tim Barnes, we, Ahwatukee residents and homeowners, continue to be victims of a questionable judicial process. Some additional facts may help us understand, specifically how is it that Judge Alison Bachus did not disclose her conflict until the day of the hearing?
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston Herald

Letters to the editor

The Massachusetts Congressional delegation, who usually are right on the cusp of a hot button issue, are painfully remiss as to the daily actions of the resident. His actions in Afghanistan were treasonous, with lives lost needlessly and billions of dollars of state-of-the-art armaments left behind. Most of his top incompetent appointees and mouthpieces are concerned with damage control and racism than the security of the American people. When do they start to take action to remove him from office? We are watching you all, especially our two senators that have so much to say about irrelevant issues. Let’s put the American people first for a change and dump this president who is a danger and an embarrassment to our great country. It’s a shame that we will have to depend on the incapable vice president, whose sole purpose was to get him elected.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy