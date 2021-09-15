CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Denver Stiffs Aaron Gordon Extension Roundtable

By Denver Stiffs
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn): The Nuggets knew they didn’t want to go into another lame-duck season with an important piece of their team after what happened with Jerami Grant the previous year. They planned around the idea of having Grant for the 2020-21 season, and when that didn’t come to pass, it left the Nuggets scrambling. They found a good solution in Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline, but it cost them a lot to get him. Rather than tempt fate once again, the Nuggets did what they had to do to lock Gordon into a contract with the rest of their core.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: 3 teams who could trade for Aaron Gordon mid-season

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) Aaron Gordon was a mid-season trade acquisition for the Denver Nuggets during the 2020-21 NBA season. After a poor run of games against the Phoenix Suns, Gordon will be hoping to bounce back strong this season. The Nuggets will be...
NBA
The Associated Press

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets agree to 4-year, $92 million extension

DENVER (AP) — Forward Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension. His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The deal contains a player option for Gordon for the ’25-26 season. Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jerami Grant
chatsports.com

Report: Aaron Gordon Signs Four-Year Contract Extension With Nuggets

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Gordon's contract also includes a player option in the 2025-26 season. Gordon was entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract—with $16.4 million to be paid this season. Mike Singer of...
NBA
chatsports.com

The Nuggets are doubling down on Aaron Gordon | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the Denver Nuggets and Aaron Gordon agreeing to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million that could keep Denver’s core together for years to come. Ryan discusses the contract value in a vacuum, why the Nuggets did the deal, what their other options were, and what’s next for the Nuggets franchise.
NBA
cbslocal.com

Aaron Gordon And Denver Nuggets Work Out A Long-Term Deal

DENVER (CBS4) – Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension. The deal comes with a player option for the 2025-2026 season. Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets
chatsports.com

Aaron Gordon’s new contract was not a price Orlando Magic could pay

The Denver Nuggets were happy to give Aaron Gordon a contract the Orlando Magic couldn't afford to give him. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. There were two immediate reactions that came up when reports broke that Aaron Gordon was signing a four-year, $92-million contract extension with the Denver Nuggets that will kick in after next season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Lakers, Suns, Nuggets, and the strongest contenders in the West | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn is joined by Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll to dive deep into the top half of the Western Conference. Which teams are set to contend? Which teams are set to fail? Can anybody stop a healthy Los Angeles Lakers roster? Will Jamal Murray return in time to vault the Denver Nuggets into contention? Which other teams deserve to join the top tier? They answer those questions and more.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy