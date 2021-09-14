Local briefs

At the September “Coffee with the Director” on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m., Charles Spicer will talk about his books, “What Was I Thinking? Lessons for a Lifetime” and “Wow! Time Really Does Fly!” Spicer attended Lenoir High School, Eastern Kentucky University, and Wake Forest University. He served in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam veteran, spent 20 years with IBM and was an owner / partner in five businesses. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. A $5 donation is requested that will go toward the museum’s operating expenses. For more information call the museum at 828-758-4004.