Canucks Will Get On- and Off-Ice Benefits from Schenn Signing

The 2021-22 Winnipeg Jets’ offensive roster is loaded with talent, grit and a myriad of scoring options. One key component to the success of this teams’ offence moving forward correlates directly to the anticipated resurgence of Pierre-Luc Dubois. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound left winger is coming off an admittedly disappointing season where his offensive totals markedly dropped off from his pre-trade numbers in Columbus. In a trade for former Jets winger Patrik Laine, Dubois came to the team highly touted, being the very next pick (third overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft immediately after Laine. In three seasons with the Blue Jackets, he was a top contributor to their offence, being in the top-three scorers in his first two seasons, and the teams’ leading scorer in 2019-20, his final full season with the Blue Jackets.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO