Canucks Will Get On- and Off-Ice Benefits from Schenn Signing

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks signing Luke Schenn this offseason may become the most underrated free-agent acquisition. The two-time Stanley Cup winner should help the Canucks return to the playoffs. He is already a fan favourite and will be a valuable piece of the team on and off the ice throughout the season.

