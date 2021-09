There are certain games teams point to on their schedules and see them as opportunities to measure how they stand. Thursday’s game between Hickory and Hibriten was exactly that — a measuring-stick game between the No. 3 and No. 4 3A teams in the state. For the youthful Panthers, it was a chance to stand toe to toe with an experienced Hickory squad to find out just how good they are as they move toward the meat of their first season in a new classification.

HICKORY, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO