Your Varsity Lady Hornets fall to the Monrovia Bull Dogs in 3 sets. All ladies played great games and fought through all 3 sets, but could not pull off the W. Senior Sam Rudge led the team with service points and assists, gaining 5 points and 11 assists throughout the 3 sets for the Hornets. Senior elysia Hubbard led the team in kills and solo blocks, gaining 8 and 5 points respectively for the Lady Hornets. Join us tonight, at home, for our game against the Decatur Central Hawks! Go Hornets!

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO