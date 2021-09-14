CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover Knox County – Downtown / Main Street Vincennes

visitvincennes.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover what Knox County has to offer by completing this fun scavenger hunt! For a printable version of this poster, click HERE.

visitvincennes.org

mageenews.com

Festive on Main Street

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. When out and about Monday morning, I saw two fabulous fall decorations in front of Slover Dental and BB’s Salon!. These two...
POLITICS
Galesburg Register-Mail

Still at 49% of people fully vaccinated in Knox County

Knox County has administered more than 49,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Sept. 13, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. That's up very slightly by 0.82% from the previous week's tally of 49,294 COVID-19 doses administered. In Knox County, 49% of people living in...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
wvlt.tv

Knox County Planning Commission to vote on downtown stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first official vote on a new stadium in downtown Knoxville is scheduled for Thursday. The Knox County Planning Commission will hold a vote on the proposed area for the stadium’s location. The stadium would cover around 22 acres in the Old City area near East...
KNOXVILLE, TN
sfonthebay.com

The Experience, Richmond: Main Street Initiative

Spirit & Soul Live + Streaming in Downtown Richmond!. What do El Garage restaurant, a Prince tribute band and $500 in cash have in common? That would be Richmond Main Street Initiative’s (RMSI) 13th Annual Sprit & Soul Festival, set for Saturday, September 18 in downtown Richmond. Free Virtual Broadcast,...
LIFESTYLE
thesalinepost.com

Saline Main Street's Downtown Military & Veteran Banners for Fall 2021!

SALINE, MI (September 7, 2021) – Saline Main Street brings back our annual banner project to commemorate veterans and active duty military! This Veterans Day, the organization will team up with Saline's DPW to once again line the streets of Downtown Saline with the faces of locally connected women and men who have served or are currently enlisted in the US Armed Forces.
SALINE, MI
cityofwaupaca.org

Main Street Update 9.20.21

AT&T arrived onsite as scheduled to move their fiber line through the Union Street intersection. The move allowed Gerke to finish installing all Stage 2 storm sewer work. Gerke started placing base aggregate for roadway. New base should be placed for the entire Main Street roadway section. More base will continue to be placed into next week to bring it to the appropriate grade and place on sideroads.
WAUPACA, WI
Morning Journal

Main Street Lorain purposes to clean downtown areas

Main Street Lorain is encouraging residents to participate in city clean up efforts. The organization hosts a “Big Sweep” and “Mini Sweep” clean-up program that targets different high traffic areas in Downtown Lorain. “We believe that in order to attract Lorainites and visitors to our Historic Downtown, there must be...
LORAIN, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Symphony “Musical Treasure Hunt” Concert

Directed by Dr. Benjamin Locke, the Knox County Symphony will make its first public appearance of the season with the annual free Children’s Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Schnormeier Event Center at Ariel-Foundation Park. With a theme of “Musical Treasure Hunt,” the concert will feature...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
penbaypilot.com

Maine firefighters, Belfast Lions Club, Knox and Waldo County residents pay tribute to 9/11

All across Maine, people paused for a moment or more to honor a moment in history, September 11. The Belfast Lions Club turned out in large numbers Saturday morning for the 9/11 Remembrance Walk across the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Belfast. The event was started in the immediate years following the attack by fellow Belfast Lion Ray Hall. This year marked the twentieth anniversary. Joined by other organizations such as the VFW and members of the community, the Lions marched across the bridge starting at the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center. Three times back and forth across the bridge in honor of those lost as well as the first responders who helped at the three sites involved in the attack: the Pentagon, the World Trade Center and Shanksville, PA where Flight 93 crashed. This year there was a good turn out of walkers and the weather was spectacular. Local and area media were on hand for interviews and to record the event. Thank you to everyone who participated.
MAINE STATE
FOX21News.com

Celebrating Colorado’s Main Streets

STATEWIDE – The Colorado Main Street program and the Department of Local Affairs: Division of Local Government is guiding downtown revitalization in the main street regions within Colorado. There are 71 Main Street programs, each with its own unique history and background. Revitalizing Main Streets is a grant program created...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Group Of Parents Protest School Mask Mandate Outside Of County Council Meeting In Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over making up in schools continues after a statewide mask mandate was approved by a General Assembly Committee last week — requiring masks be worn in all public schools by students, employees and visitors. But in Harford County, one group of parents is still upset and they’re protesting. “Parents are having problems with the whole mask mandate,” said Benjamin Heiser, Uniting Harford County. Harford County parents saying no to the state-wide mask mandate and are now bringing their concerns to the County Council. “I’m hoping they’ll be energized enough to take the state on,” said Heiser. A week ago, the school board announced their meeting will be virtual-only after dozens of parents protested outside of a school board meeting in August, disrupting the meeting. Now parents are hoping the Harford county council will listen. “Unfortunately our county councilmen they have to listen to what we would normally tell the school board however the school board is virtual and you can’t really say anything,” said Heiser.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Only In Indiana

See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area

Some things are so perfectly natural that you can set your watch by them; daylight, nighttime, the coming and going of seasons, the comings and goings of the tides… those kinds of things. Here in the Hoosier State, we’re treated to a “special event,” so to speak, starring Mother Nature and her fascinating timing. Year […] The post See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

More construction to begin on downtown streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lane restrictions on several city streets are coming Monday in order to redo roads southwest of downtown, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said. Joan Halliburton lives in Indianapolis and said she is not looking forward to Monday when work starts on South, West, Capitol and McCarty...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Santa Monica Daily Press

Open Main Street returns

Santa Monica will hold yet another “Sharing an Open Main Street” event this weekend. As always, it will be a completely car and bus free zone in the pedestrian plaza created between Hill and Kinney streets. The activities take place on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Attendees are...
SANTA MONICA, CA

