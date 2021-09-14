Discover Knox County – Downtown / Main Street Vincennes

All across Maine, people paused for a moment or more to honor a moment in history, September 11. The Belfast Lions Club turned out in large numbers Saturday morning for the 9/11 Remembrance Walk across the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Belfast. The event was started in the immediate years following the attack by fellow Belfast Lion Ray Hall. This year marked the twentieth anniversary. Joined by other organizations such as the VFW and members of the community, the Lions marched across the bridge starting at the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center. Three times back and forth across the bridge in honor of those lost as well as the first responders who helped at the three sites involved in the attack: the Pentagon, the World Trade Center and Shanksville, PA where Flight 93 crashed. This year there was a good turn out of walkers and the weather was spectacular. Local and area media were on hand for interviews and to record the event. Thank you to everyone who participated.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO