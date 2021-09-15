CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Muskegon 9 – 1

By Admin
hollanddutchsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolland traveled to Muskegon on Tuesday and beat the Big Reds 9-1. Levi Honderd, Luis Jimenez, and Javier Garcia each scored two goals, and Owen Ceithaml, Pedro Ramirez, and Marek Krimendahl each tallied a goal. Ceithaml also had two assists with Saul Perez, Adrian Perez, Jacob VanHekken, Pedro Ramirez, and Fabian Castillo who all had assists. “Muskegon played hard and earned a strong goal, but we had many players who played well tonight,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “We did what we needed to do tonight, and hopefully, playing on natural grass will help us prepare for an important game against Reeths-Puffer on Thursday.” Holland is now 8-1-1.

