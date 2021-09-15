CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 5th place at OK Green Jamboree (Mona Shores)

By Admin
hollanddutchsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lady Dutch played at Muskegon Country a club today which proved to be a tough course for the Dutch. Emma Hulst 53, Bre Eaves 58, Olivia Castaneda 63, Kristen Messer 63and Sara Rozema 64.

hollanddutchsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverbluffathletics.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at Eye Opener

The Boys Varsity claimed the coveted Eye Opener Championship Flower Pot by finishing in First Place in the Championship Division. It was the second time in school history the RBXC has claimed the Eye Opener Championship. The Gators placed first out of 51 Teams, from SC, NC, and Georgia scoring 87 points. The Gators had an amazing Team effort – placing 4 athletes in the Top 25 out of 406 total athletes. Led by Junior, Carlos Lanzagorta (17:06, Season Best Time) who placed 4th Overall and Senior, Alex Nickles (17:27) who placed 12th overall. Rounding out the scoring Gators were Freshman, Brandon Corley (17:32, 14th place) Junior, Carter Hammond (17:54, 23rd place) and Junior, Cole Eaton (18:04, PR, 34th place). Next up for the Gators is The Highlander Invitational at Heathwood Hall next Saturday.
SPORTS
fisherstigersathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf falls to Noblesville 165 – 190

In blustery conditions, the Lady Tigers fell to the #8 ranked Millers by a score of 165-190. Leading the way for the Tigers was Lilly McVay with a 39. Other scores were Kristi Lilek 49, Olivia Holding 50, Sarah Majeski 52, Kate Jansen 56, and Megan Lapp 57.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Golf finishes 3rd place at Midview Invitational

The Boys Golf Team Finished 3rd at the Midview Invitational. The Comets were lead by Ryan Yoder’s who shot a 1 over par 72 and finished as the runner-up. Rounding out the scoring were Joey Kramer (76), Prince Tran (83), and Landen Bray (85).
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamboree#Dutch#Muskegon Country
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Ravens Roundup: Women's golf finishes 5th at Stateline Shootout

HARRISON, Ohio -- The Anderson University women's golf team took fifth place in the two-day Stateline Shootout, which concluded Sunday. Anderson put together a 36-hole team score of 819. Daleville's Taylor Gillum captured 24th place with a score of 199 to lead the Ravens. The junior carded rounds of 93...
HARRISON, OH
hollanddutchsports.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Wyoming 3 – 0

The Holland traveled to Wyoming to play the wolves. The Lady DUTCH started strong and started tough through the whole match!. Libby LeFebre had 4 aces; Ashley Hoebbel had 8 kills; and Riley Elders led the team with 9 assists and 15 digs. Holland is now 1-1 in conference play.
SPORTS
fisherstigersathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Golf falls to Westfield 176 – 218

The Lady Tigers JV team lost to Westfield 176-218. Leading the way was Ayanna Bodake with a personal best 52. Other scores were Marissa Moore with 54, Lola Skivett 55, Hayleigh Hemminger 57, Scarlett Wolfe with a personal best 58, Ava Wellbaum 62, and Maren Spencer 65.
GOLF
The Owensboro Times

Girls golf recap (Sept. 8): OCHS

Owensboro Catholic girls golf came three strokes short of victory in their road match with Henderson County on Wednesday. The Lady Aces shot a 211 on the day, while the Lady Colonels shot just past them with a 209, taking the victory on the day. Mary Grogan led the way...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
lakercountry.com

Lady Laker Golf finishes 5th at Henry Clay Invitational

The Russell County Lady Laker Golf Team finished 5th in the Henry Clay Invitational at Lakeside Country Club on Saturday. McKenzie Trautman finished 2nd overall with a score of 75, followed by Breanna Trautman with an 83, Madalyn Wright with a 96, Emily Coe with a 105, and Adrianna Humble with a 144.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Avon (B) and Avon 3-2 & 5-0

On Tuesday, the Comets traveled to Avon for a warm-up match against their Varsity B squad before taking on their juggernaut main squad the next day. With our 3rd Singles starter still out with an injury and 2nd Singles battling through some pains of her own, the ladies kept it close but ultimately fell 3-2.
TENNIS
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores cross country teams finish fourth at Holland run

The Sailors boys and girls cross country teams travelled to Ridge Point Community Church in Holland for the first of the O-K Green Conference Jamborees. Both the boys and girls squads finished fourth with the boys scoring 83 and the girls scoring 77. This match accounted for 25% of the...
HOLLAND, MI
riverbluffathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Cross Country finishes 12th place at at Pelican’s Snowball Invitational while running in the Varsity Race

The RBXC Junior Varsity Boys finished in 12th place while running in the Varsity Division at the Pelican’s Snowball Invitational. The 12th place finish out of 15 Teams shows the depth of the RBXC Program. Led by 8th Grader, Fulmer Bickley with a PR Time of 21:07. The other scoring Gators were Senior, Ankit Nath; Junior Tres Albrecht; Junior, Matthew Fu and 8th Grader, Christopher Tunmore. Up next for the JV Gators will be the Lake Murray Invitational on Saturday, September 18th.
SPORTS
bradleyscout.com

Bradley women’s golf places 5th in season opener

A record-breaking performance and senior leadership helped the Bradley women’s golf team get off to a strong start and fifth-place finish in their first tournament of the year at the Redbird Invitational. True freshman Maria Perakis made a great introduction as she finished tied for ninth, while senior teammate Megan...
BRADLEY, IL
blackfordathletics.com

Varsity Girls Finish 4th at Maconaquah Invite

As the competition continues to intensify , the Bruin Harriers’ run proved once again their hard work and determination with great race times and some personal best times at the Maconaquah Invitational on Saturday. Leading the varsity boys team to the finish was Donavan Osborn (Jr) with a time of...
SPORTS
glendoraathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf beats Bonita 225 – 263.

In a Palomares League match this afternoon at Glendora Country Club, Glendora beat Bonita 225-263. Low scorer for the Tartans was Liz Oloteo who shot a round of 39. Other Glendora scores included Kat Soto 44, Sasha Kumar 46, Lauren Silva 47, Amelia Reuter 49, and Bao-Quinn Moran 52. Glendora is now 1-1 in Palomares League play.
GOLF
Summit Daily News

Summit golf places 5th at pair of tournaments

The Summit High School varsity golf team played to fifth-place finishes at a pair of 12-team tournaments Monday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Sept. 14. On Monday, the Tigers earned fifth at the Bulldog Invitational at Yampa Valley Golf Club in Craig. Summit was led by junior Rece Greff’s 82-stroke score on the 18-hole course. Greff was joined in the official Tigers scoring Monday by freshman Jace Melby (83), senior Ricky Ahlquist (83) and senior Ranger Stone (83). Greff and Melby’s scores were personal records.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
unipanthers.com

Men’s Golf Finishes in Fourteenth Place in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - The UNI men's golf team played the final rounds of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational yesterday and today in Colorado Springs. The team finished in fourteenth place with a 3-day score of 889 (303-294-292). UC Davis won the tournament, shooting -33 for a team total of 831, making it the new tournament record.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy