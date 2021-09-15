Girls Varsity Golf finishes 5th place at OK Green Jamboree (Mona Shores)

The Boys Varsity claimed the coveted Eye Opener Championship Flower Pot by finishing in First Place in the Championship Division. It was the second time in school history the RBXC has claimed the Eye Opener Championship. The Gators placed first out of 51 Teams, from SC, NC, and Georgia scoring 87 points. The Gators had an amazing Team effort – placing 4 athletes in the Top 25 out of 406 total athletes. Led by Junior, Carlos Lanzagorta (17:06, Season Best Time) who placed 4th Overall and Senior, Alex Nickles (17:27) who placed 12th overall. Rounding out the scoring Gators were Freshman, Brandon Corley (17:32, 14th place) Junior, Carter Hammond (17:54, 23rd place) and Junior, Cole Eaton (18:04, PR, 34th place). Next up for the Gators is The Highlander Invitational at Heathwood Hall next Saturday.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO