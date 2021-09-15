Did Newsom’s ‘no and go’ strategy limit votes on Question 2?

LOS ANGELES — Never did two questions matter so much for the future of California. Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled from the office of governor? If so, who should succeed him?. While Newsom easily fended off the recall and will serve out his remaining 14 months, political analysts will be studying the numbers, and in particular, the percentage of voters who didn’t answer the second question. Partial results show that the second question garnered nearly 4 million fewer votes than the first.