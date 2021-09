As the saying goes, "there's enough room for everyone to eat" in the industry, and Ari Lennox is not someone who wants her named involved in trashing other artists. The Dreamville star has been riding high through her career as a standout voice in today's R&B scene, and one thing she Ari is known for is praising her peers. She gives flowers to those who have come before her and highlights the talents of R&B artists in this generation of music. However, a social media user attempted to pit her against Chlöe, and Ari wasn't having it.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO