Finalists discuss start-ups at the BUild Lab
Classes may have not been in session, but the Boston University BUild Lab was bustling with activity last summer. The Summer Accelerator is a 10-week program that supports BU students and recent alumni in their venture creation efforts as they bring their ideas to fruition. After applying in the Spring, the selected teams participate in targeted workshops, networking and a final showcase event in addition to being awarded a $10,000 stipend.dailyfreepress.com
