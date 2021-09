The Rolling Stones’ 12-date No Filter Tour will go on as planned this fall following the death of original band member Charlie Watts. In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine on Thursday, promoter Concerts West confirmed, “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned.” Earlier in August, the band announced that Watts would not be joining the band on tour after he underwent an undisclosed medical procedure. At the time, the Stones confirmed that Steve Jordan, a member of Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ X-Pensive Winos side project, would be taking over for Watts.

