BRANDON, MISSISSIPPI — Kelly Marie Francois, 60, of Brandon, Mississippi, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2021, after a short illness. Kelly is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Francois, Jr. of Brandon, MS; her daughter, Lindsey (Paul) Walston of Argyle, TX; her son, Aaron (Kyra) Francois of Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Riley, Henri, Evelyn, and Ethan; her mother, Virginia “Ginger” Stone; sisters, Patti (Bruce) Lawson of Alpha, IL, Kristina Stone of Kalispell, MT; Lea (Randy) Taylor of Bay Saint Louis, MS; Shannon (Shawn) Flynn of Matherville, IL; 16 nieces and nephews; and 19 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Arthur “Art” Dixon, the father who raised her, Thomas “Tom” Stone, and her well-loved dogs, Woody, Max, and Nicolas.