CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brandon, MS

Kelly Marie Francois

The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANDON, MISSISSIPPI — Kelly Marie Francois, 60, of Brandon, Mississippi, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2021, after a short illness. Kelly is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Francois, Jr. of Brandon, MS; her daughter, Lindsey (Paul) Walston of Argyle, TX; her son, Aaron (Kyra) Francois of Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Riley, Henri, Evelyn, and Ethan; her mother, Virginia “Ginger” Stone; sisters, Patti (Bruce) Lawson of Alpha, IL, Kristina Stone of Kalispell, MT; Lea (Randy) Taylor of Bay Saint Louis, MS; Shannon (Shawn) Flynn of Matherville, IL; 16 nieces and nephews; and 19 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Arthur “Art” Dixon, the father who raised her, Thomas “Tom” Stone, and her well-loved dogs, Woody, Max, and Nicolas.

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Shannon, MS
State
Virginia State
City
Brandon, MS
City
Bay Saint Louis, MS
City
Decatur, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Marie#Genealogy#Sledding#Sherrard High School#Johnson Controls#Shoemaker Homes#Wrightferguson Com
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy