DECATUR — October 25, 1930 - September 13, 2021 — Dorothy Ann McKown, 90, passed away on September 13, 2021. She was a loving wife and mother and much loved by everyone who knew her. She was the widow of Jack McKown, sharing 65 years of marriage together and living 40 years of that time on Hickory Hill Lane in Huntsville. She was currently living in Decatur, AL at Westminster Assisted Living and had lived at Brookdale-Cedar Springs for the previous nine years. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, worshiping in Huntsville at Mayfair, Twickenham and most recently at Weatherly Heights Church of Christ.