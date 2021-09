Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Zeedan Nazir has revealed the real reason behind his unexpected recent return to Weatherfield. Last week, the character arrived back in town, claiming that he was stopping by in honour of his grandmother Yasmeen's birthday. Before long, he was shocked to discover that the family restaurant, Speed Daal, is in financial trouble due to Alya (Sair Khan) having fallen for a bank scam, and offered his sister a £50,000 loan.

