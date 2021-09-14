CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota and Honda Condemn New EV Tax Incentive Plan

By Amelia Dalgaard
theunionstar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota and Honda are speaking out against a proposed tax-credit plan that increases the tax incentive for electric vehicles, but only if they are union-built. The plan, set for a vote by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, would boost the current maximum federal tax credit up to $12,500 from the existing $7,500. However, to qualify, the electric vehicle (EV) must be made in a U.S.-based, union-represented auto plant. As written, the bill will benefit the Big Three automakers—GM, Ford, and Chrysler parent Stellantis—whose plants are unionized. Honda, Toyota, and Tesla's plants are not.

www.theunionstar.com

