The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic soccer; Murray High gets 4 goals from Gachoka to subdue much-improved Calloway

MURRAY — Tuesday’s Murray Bank Crosstown Classic girls soccer encounter between rivals Calloway County and Murray High was intriguing for many reasons. The most prevalent of those probably had to do with Calloway, who was beaten 6-0 by the Lady Tigers in the first meeting at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex a few weeks ago,a time when it was still firmly in the grip of COVID-19 protocols. The Lady Lakers were now almost totally healthy and it had showed in the form of a six-match winning streak they carried into Tuesday.