CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic soccer; Murray High gets 4 goals from Gachoka to subdue much-improved Calloway

Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY — Tuesday’s Murray Bank Crosstown Classic girls soccer encounter between rivals Calloway County and Murray High was intriguing for many reasons. The most prevalent of those probably had to do with Calloway, who was beaten 6-0 by the Lady Tigers in the first meeting at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex a few weeks ago,a time when it was still firmly in the grip of COVID-19 protocols. The Lady Lakers were now almost totally healthy and it had showed in the form of a six-match winning streak they carried into Tuesday.

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calloway County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Calloway County, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Murray Bank#Kaybre Gamble
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy