Rarely seen Tennessee Williams story set in post-WWII Italy

Michael Constantine, whose long career produced an Emmy award and many memorable turns as a character actor, died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, PA. He was 94 and died from natural causes, his agent, Julia Buchwald, confirmed. Constantine was best known as the fruit and Windex-obsessed father Gus Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, an indie film that rose out of nowhere to become a smash hit. It spawned a sequel and a third version was in the planning stages, this time set in Greece., The original film from 2002 scored more than $360 million worldwide, becoming one of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO